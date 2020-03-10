Philpott, Madeline Gibbs

PHILPOTT
She was a member of Fort Trial Christian Church in Bassett, Va.
Madeline is survived by her siblings, Bobby Gibbs (Joyce) of Danville, Va., Judy Boswell Seidle (Mike) of Stanleytown, Va. and Gale Boswell Burgess (Chip) of Midlothian, Va.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Burial Park with Minister Milford Witt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fort Trial Christian Church, 6356 Virginia Avenue, Bassett, VA 24055 or to Mountain Valley Hospice, 18981 Jeb Stuart Hwy., Stuart, VA 24171.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Philpott family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
