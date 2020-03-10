Philpott, Madeline Gibbs

Madeline Gibbs Philpott, 81, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was born on March 30, 1938 in Henry Co, Va. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ruth Gibbs Boswell and Hubert A. Boswell; brothers, Doug Gibbs, Kenneth Gibbs and Jack Gibbs.
She was a member of Fort Trial Christian Church in Bassett, Va.
Madeline is survived by her siblings, Bobby Gibbs (Joyce) of Danville, Va., Judy Boswell Seidle (Mike) of Stanleytown, Va. and Gale Boswell Burgess (Chip) of Midlothian, Va.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Burial Park with Minister Milford Witt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fort Trial Christian Church, 6356 Virginia Avenue, Bassett, VA 24055 or to Mountain Valley Hospice, 18981 Jeb Stuart Hwy., Stuart, VA 24171.
