Mrs. Pickerel was born May 30, 1933 in Ozark, Alabama to the late Herman McGowan Sr. and Polly Jackson McGowan. She met her husband while he was stationed at Camp Rucker in 1954 and they were married in 1957. They moved to Flint, Michigan where Lloyd worked with General Motors. Marge enrolled in cosmetology school and opened her own shop in their basement where she worked for twenty years. She enjoyed traveling, square dancing and fishing. Marge was an immaculate housekeeper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Mildred Wiacek; and three brothers, Jerry McGowan, Herman McGowan and Roy McGowan.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Lloyd Alexander Pickerel of Ozark; three sons, Greg Allen Pickerel (Shirley Clark) of Gaines, Michigan, Michael Lloyd Pickerel (Donna) of Ridgeway, Virginia and Jeffery Brian Pickerel (Jennifer Yates) of Ozark; two sisters, Jeanette Eldredge of Webb and Ruby McGowan of Ozark; one brother, Gerald McGowan of Ozark. Eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
