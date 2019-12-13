Piller Jr., James

James Alexander "Jim" Piller Jr., 62, of Axton, Va., died unexpectedly on Monday, December 9, 2019, from injuries sustained from an automobile accident.
Jim was born in Danville, Va., on May 22, 1957, son of the late James A. Piller Sr. and Mary Booker Piller. He spent all of his life in the Danville and Pittsylvania County areas, where he graduated from Averett College with a B.S degree in business. He went on to work at DuPont, Green Rock Correctional Center, Medi Home Care Services, Asco Rentals and other various jobs throughout his life.
Jim was a member of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans. He enjoyed listening to bluegrass and gospel music, gardening and he loved trains. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his sisters, Sandra Gilliam and husband, Rudolph, of Portsmouth, Va., and Patricia Grubbs and husband, Jim of Brown Summit, N.C.; nephews, Ian Gilliam, Cory Gilliam, Eddie Scruggs, and Michael Scruggs; great nephew, Everett Gilliam; and numerous cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with Elder Gleason Worrell officiating. Interment will follow the service at Highland Burial Park.
The family will receive friends on Friday night, December 13, 2019, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Piller family. Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.