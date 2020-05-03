Deborah Kimball Plaster, 65, of Spencer, Va., passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born on March 18, 1955, to the late James C. Kimball and Fannie Minter Kimball.
Mrs. Plaster had retired from BB&T Bank and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Chris Plaster of Lansing, Mich.; and brother, James "Butch" Arthur Kimball and wife, Cynthia of Danville, Va.
Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held by the family. A memorial book will be available to sign at Hillcrest Baptist Church under the church portico on Sunday, May 3, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. without the family present.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 3907, Martinsville, VA 24115.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Plaster family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
