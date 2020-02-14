Plaster, Lois

Mrs. Lois Gilley Plaster "Dimples", age 87, of Stuart, Virginia, passed away on February 13, 2020, at the Landmark Center.
She was born on April 9, 1932, to the late Richard Moir Gilley and Carrie Moran Gilley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Musco A. Plaster; one brother, Jamie Gilley; and one son-in-law, Jerry Bryant. Mrs. Plaster was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved and cherished her family and her grandchildren were her pride and Joy.
She is survived by her four children, Carolyn Simmons and husband, Linward, of Patrick Springs, Virginia, Gay Bryant of Henry, Virginia, Mike Plaster and wife, Darlene, of Chase City, Virginia, and Connie Plaster and wife, Connie, of Critz, Virginia; four grandchildren, Justin Plaster and wife, Laura, Valerie Hughes and husband, Jason, Andrew Plaster, Alex Plaster; four great-grandchildren, Wes Plaster, Alan Plaster, Asher Hughes, Adalynn Hughes; siblings, Fred Gilley and wife, Jean, twin sister, Lola Gilley, Richard Gilley Jr., Elaine Hancock and husband, Jimmy, Paul Gilley and wife, Betty, and Barbara Foley, and husband, James; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mrs. Plaster will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Patrick Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Laura Plaster officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the Mabe Plaster Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 22099 Jeb Stuart Hwy., Stuart, VA 24171.
