PLASTER
Vera Mae Martin
November 15, 1915
September 12, 2019
Mrs. Vera Mae Martin Plaster, 103, of Patrick Springs, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 12, 2019. She was born in West Virginia on November 15, 1915.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She was a homemaker and a wonderful cook. She enjoyed flower gardening and watching the birds.
She was a member of Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy in Patrick Springs. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Daniel Plaster Sr.; and a son, Marvin Wayne Plaster; four brothers, Fletcher Martin, Troy Martin, Johnny Martin, and Arthur Martin; three sisters, Okie Plaster, Mary Bryant, and Gladys Price.
Mrs. Plaster is survived by three sons, J.D. Plaster (Joan) of Newark, Delaware, Donald Plaster (Pam) of Patrick Springs, and Darrell Plaster (Carolyn) of Stuart; four daughters, Barbara Fain of Stuart, Frances Spence (Frank) of Patrick Springs, Marie Gunter (Marion) of Stuart, and Dana Joyce (J.C.) of Patrick Springs; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great- grandchildren, and one great-great-great-grandchild.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Plaster will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Patrick Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Tom Warren and Eddie Gunter officiating. Burial will follow in Patrick Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church and at other times at the home. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made to Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy c/o Cindy Kendrick 2181 Hardie Stone Road Patrick Springs, VA 24133. Moody Funeral Home in is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.