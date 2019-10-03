PLASTERS
Barbara Ann Wright
December 24, 1945
October 1, 2019
Mrs. Barbara Ann Wright Plasters, 73, of Patrick Springs, Va., passed away at her home on Monday, October 1, 2019. She was born on December 24, 1945, to the late Edgar Rudolph Wright and Vera Mae Harris Wright. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Burrell McCoy Plasters; five sisters, Jane Holliday, Lena Turner, Clara Lee Wright, Betty Hollandsworth, and Wilma Craig; and one brother, Edgar Leon Wright Sr. Barbara attended County Line Church of God of Prophecy, and will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend.
Mrs. Plasters is survived by one daughter, Jessie Lea Plasters of Patrick Springs; one sister, Bonnie Wright Hancock, and husband, Leon of Bassett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for at 11 a.m. Mrs. Wright will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at County Line Church of God of Prophecy with Pastor Jason Callahan officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, October 4, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the church. Memorial donations may be sent to County Line Church of God of Prophecy, 2900 County Line Road, Patrick Springs, Va. 24133 or Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 18981 Jeb Stuart HWY, Stuart, Va. 24171. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.