Mary Alice Plasters, age 79, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at her home. She was born April 24, 1940, in Patrick County, to the late James Moir Hatcher and Mildred Hughes Hatcher. She was a school bus driver for Henry County Schools and a nurse for Moses Cone in Greensboro. She was highly active within the community, leaving several heavy hearts and fond memories behind.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Melvin Ray Plasters and her son, Donald Melvin Plasters.
She is survived by her sister, Ruby Puckett; her children, Kathy Plasters Sanchez (Reyes), Connie Powell, Dennis Plasters, and Thomas Plasters; seven grandchildren; and six great- grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. with Kelly Ratcliff officiating. Burial will be private.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.
