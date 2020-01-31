Dorothy Hill Powell, 89, of Virginia Beach, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020.
She was born on December 19, 1930, to the late Garner Hill and Delia Marie Kallam Hill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Faylaine Ferguson Richardson; sister, Joann Hill Byrd; and brother, Donald Gene Hill.
Mrs. Powell was retired from the DuPont plant in Martinsville, Va., and was a member of First Baptist Church in Martinsville. She was a life-long resident of Henry County, Va. until moving to Virginia Beach in 2012 to be closer to her daughters.
She is survived by her husband, Louis Edward Powell; daughters, Joanna Powell Michel of Virginia Beach, Va., and Janis Powell Foster (Richard) of Virginia Beach, Va.; grandchildren, Michael Carlo Michel III, Cole Ryan Foster, Kelly Richardson Lineberry, Faith Richardson, and Kayla Richardson; and great-grandchildren, Matthew Lineberry, Makaley Lineberry, and Maclon Lineberry.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Martinsville, Va., with Dr. Libby Grammer officiating. Visitation will be held from 3 until 4 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Powell family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
To send flowers to the family of Dorothy Powell, please visit Tribute Store.