Joseph Carl Pratt Jr., 82, of Martinsville, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was born July 3, 1937, to J. Carl Pratt Sr. and Mary Lee Slaydon Pratt. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles Lee Pratt and his beloved aunt, Marion G. Pratt.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Shropshire Pratt; son, Jeff and his wife, Melinda; and grandsons, Jacob and Cooper.
He graduated Martinsville High School, attended Randolph Macon Military Academy and graduated Virginia Tech. He coached basketball for the Martinsville Recreation Department for over 20 years.
He was a former member of the Martinsville Exchange Club where he received their Distinguished Service Award. He was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Administrative Board, United Methodist Men and sang in the church choir, and he was Sunday School Superintendent. He was also very active in the church's food pantry ministry.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials can be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 824 Starling Ave., Martinsville, VA 24112.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
