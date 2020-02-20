PRICE
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jerry Carter, of the NC House of Representatives, presiding. Burial will follow at Mt. View Cemetery in Ridgeway, Va. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, February 20, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m., at Fair Funeral Home in Eden, and other times at the home of his daughter, Carolyn, 510 N. Bridge Street, Apt. A, Eden, N.C.
Mr. Price was born on April 9, 1934, in Rockingham County, N.C., to the late Jesse Lawrence Price and Hazel Dean Price. He was a retiree of Virginia Solite Corporation.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy Carter Price of the home; son, Randolph Sidney Price of Eden; daughters, Carolyn Hartwell of Eden, Susan Barbour (Mike) of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Rhonda Dowdy (Bryan) of Murrell's Inlet, S.C.; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Morris Price of Henry, Va., and Brenton Price of Ridgeway, Va.; and sisters, Nadine Lawson, Ellie Harbour, and Loretta Manuel, all of Ridgeway, Va., and Abby Murphy of Martinsville, Va.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.
