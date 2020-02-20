Weather Alert

...SNOW EXPECTED LATER TODAY... ..LOW PRESSURE TRACKING FROM THE NORTHERN GULF OF MEXICO TO THE SOUTHEAST COAST WILL BRING SNOW TO NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHERN VIRGINIA TODAY. SNOW AMOUNTS WILL GENERALLY BE LIGHT WITH AREAS SOUTH OF U.S. 58 AND WEST OF INTERSTATE 77 SEEING MAINLY 1-2 INCHES, WHILE AREAS FURTHER NORTH ARE EXPECTED TO SEE SNOW AMOUNTS OF LESS THAN 1 INCH, WITH LITTLE IF ANY SNOW EXPECTED IN THE I-64 CORRIDOR AREA. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SLICK TRAVEL WILL BE LIKELY EVEN AFTER THE SNOW ENDS AS TEMPERATURES DROP INTO THE 20S THURSDAY NIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&