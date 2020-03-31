Judith Gayle Taylor Price, 77, of Eden, N.C., passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Judith was born January 11, 1943 in High Point, N.C. to Thomas Taylor Sr. and Margaret Scott Pendry. Judith was a homemaker and of the Methodist faith. She was a graduate of High Point Central High School.
In addition to her parents, Judith his preceded in death by her husband, Harvey V. Price III.
Judith is survived by her daughters, Deborah Price and Jennifer Mase; son, Harvey V. Price IV; brothers, Thomas Taylor Jr., Gene Taylor, and Albert Pendry; grandchildren, Samantha Roberts, Daniel Roberts, Tristan Mase, Hannah Mase, Caroline Price-Bailey, Kirsten Price, Heather Cutshaw-Price; and great-grandchild, Layla Price.
Services will be private.
Memorials may be made to the City of Salem Animal Shelter, 1301 Indiana St., Salem, VA 24153.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.
