Price, Teresa

Teresa Gail Price, 54, passed away on Tues., January 28, 2020, at the residence of her mother, 2001 Mapleton Dr., Callands, Va.
She was a daughter of the late James Oliver Price and Ruby Love Harris Price, who survives. In addition to her mother, survivors include two daughters, Caneshia Price of Greensboro, N.C., and Bianca Davis of Glenn Allen, Va; two grandchildren; and one sister, Shelby Wharton.
A family hour will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at DL McLaughlin Funeral Home Chapel, 4960 Riverside Dr., Danville, Va.
The Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Tarpley's Chapel Baptist Church, in Dry Fork, Va. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park.
The family is at the residence.
DL McLaughlin Funeral Home is humbly serving the Price family.
To plant a tree in memory of Teresa Price as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.