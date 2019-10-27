Virginia Prillaman Price, Bassett, Va., departed this life on October 19, 2019.
She was born on February 8, 1931, to the late Frank Curtis and Essie Mae Prillaman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband of 42 years, Patrick Lee Price Sr and a brother, Curtis Randolph Prillaman.
She is survived by son, Patrick Price (Ann) of Richmond, Va.; daughter, Vickie Price Edwards (Dave) of Charlotte, N.C.; sister, June Prillaman Pace; brother, Raymond Frank Prillaman (Barbara) of Martinsville, Va.; sisters-in-law, Ruby Prillaman Genbauffe of Inman, S.C. and DeForest Price Fretwell of Bassett, Va.; six grandchildren, Andrew Edwards, Christopher Edwards (Sinde), David Edwards, Jr. (Carrie), Kristen McAuliffe (Mark), Matthew Price, and Trip Stakem (Lindley), ten great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Virginia was a gentle soul with a loving and caring heart. Her greatest joy was time spent caring for young people. She helped run the Bassett Memorial Methodist Church nursery for many years and served as both Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader there. She loved being a sweet "Nina" to many local little ones for which she provided day care.
Please join us to celebrate our Mom at Third Bay Café, 1163 Spruce Street, Martinsville, Va., on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 1 until 3 p.m. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to St Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
