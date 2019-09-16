PUCKETT
Margaret Ann Scearce
November 19, 1943
September 15, 2019
Margaret Ann Scearce Puckett, 75, of Martinsville, Va., passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at her home. She was born November 19, 1943 in Martinsville, Va. to the late Sally Emma Shorter Scearce and Elmer Scearce. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Marvin E. Scearce.
Mrs. Puckett was a member of Mt. Olivet Christian Church.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, George "Rabbit" Puckett of the home; son, Dwayne Lee Puckett; daughter, Christy Kester (Edwin A. Kester) of Martinsville, Va.; and grandchildren, Brennan Murphy (Laura Murphy), Jacob Puckett, Benjamin Kester, and Jennifer Puckett.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastor Tim Mills officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 5 to 6 p.m. Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Roselawn Burial Park.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory is serving the Puckett family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.