January 24, 1959 - May 29, 2020 Debbie Ann Quesinberry, 61, of Manassas, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Novant Health UVA Prince William Medical Center. She was born on January 24, 1959, in Manassas, Va., to Jerry Slemp Sr. and Betty Smith Slemp. She was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Dwayne Slemp. Debbie attended Colchester Freewill Baptist. Debbie is survived by her husband of 39 1/2 years, Robert John Quesinberry; son, Allen Boggs (Leslye); daughter, Leslie Braisher (Carl); grandchildren, Jacob Beauvais, Weslee Boggs and Brandon Boggs; brother, Jerry Slemp Jr. (Julie); sisters, Carol Slemp, Diana Sutphin (Doug) and Rita Hurt (William) and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dallas Slemp officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at Mountain View Cemetery. Because of current restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, each person is to wear a protective face covering and follow distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Quesinberry family.
