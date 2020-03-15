Lucy Prillaman Rakes, 89, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in her home. She was born on January 25, 1931, in Henry County, Va., to the late Nannie Clark Prillaman and John Prillaman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Bradley Rakes; and several brothers and sisters.
Lucy was faithful and devoted to her Lord and Savior and the calling upon her life of teaching, singing, worshiping, and praying. She was a member of Day Star Ministries. She assisted her husband in ministry and loved her church and church work. She also loved her children, family, and flowers. She retired from Bassett Walker after 32 years of service.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Fred Ramsey Rakes; daughters, Deborah Rakes Turner, Betty Rakes Newman (Steve), and Carol Rakes Handy; son, Freddy Dean Rakes (Donna); sisters, Lolene Prillaman Moore (Malcolm) and Mollie Prillaman Dalton; and brothers, Dewey Prillaman (Nadine), John Junior Prillaman (Edna), and Wayne Prillaman (Patsy). Also surviving are five grandchildren, Jennifer Powell (Al), April Dalton (Teddy), Kelly Faille (Brian), Shannon Gillikin (Christian), and Tennille Fizzano (Matt); nine great-grandchildren, Kaylie Rakes, Chris Shay (Brittany), Kaitlyn Wood (Matt), Haley Bassett, Kalyn Faille, Kamryn Faille, Ashley Faille, Carlena Fizzano, and Bella Fizzano; one great-great-grandchild, Lillian Shay; and several step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastor Sammy Caldwell and Pastor David Deisher officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Elamsville Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery in Patrick County.
Special thanks to Lucy's caregivers, Rita, Shannon, Sheila, Martha, and Mountain Valley Hospice for their love and support for Lucy.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Rakes family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
