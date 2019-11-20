Mr. Pete Daniel Rakes, age 78, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
Mr. Rakes was born on October 31, 1941, in Franklin County, Va. He was a son of the late Wilton T. Rakes and the late Nannie Ethel Doss Rakes. In addition he was predeceased by Mary Crabill, Frances Peer, C.W. Rakes, William Rakes, Everett Rakes, Aaron Rakes, Charlie Rakes. and Cecil Rakes.
Mr. Rakes was a well known businessman as owner of Collinsville Engraving for 55 years. He was long time member of First Baptist Church of Collinsville and was a retiree from Dupont. He was a fun spirited loyal father, grandfather and brother. He was an avid fan of Duke Basketball and loved softball and bowling.
Mr. Rakes is survived by two daughters, Angela Brunner (Karl) of Martinsville, Va., and Christina Lee Rakes of Roanoke, Va.; one grandchild, Amanda D. Foster; two great-grandkids, Carleigh Gravitt and Brantley Foster, one sister, Carol Ballard; and one brother, Douglas Rakes.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Collins Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 12 until 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Henry Memorial Burial Park.
