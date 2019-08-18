RAMSEY
Bernice Wray Chappell
April 28, 1929
August 7, 2019
Bernice Wray Chappell Ramsey, 90, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born April 28, 1929, in Franklin County to the late Lucy McGhee and Henry Clifford Wray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, C. Carey Chappell; her son, C.C. Chappell; and her brother, H. C. (Junior) Wray.
Bernice was survived by her husband, Hubert Ramsey; and her daughter, Janis Chappell Scearce.
A private memorial service was held Friday, August 16, 2019.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net