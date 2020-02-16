Janice Elaine Ramsey, 71, of Collinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
She was born on March 23, 1948, in Martinsville, Virginia, to Mildred Seay Ramsey, and the late Charlie Ramsey. She was a 1966 graduate of Fieldale Collinsville High School.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brothers, Danny Ramsey (Becky), and Tony Ramsey (Faye); and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Joe Glass officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.
