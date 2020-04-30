Jessica Dawn Ramsey, 49, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her home. She was born December 5, 1970, in Martinsville, Virginia, to Linda Gail Nester Ramsey and the late Clarence Dane Ramsey. She was a graduate of Bassett High School.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and special friend, Betty Hall.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Roselawn Burial Park.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
