Dock Walter Ramsey Jr., 79, of Henry, died on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Bassett on May 4, 1940 to the late Dock W. Ramsey Sr. and the late Nellie Mae Hodges Ramsey. He was also preceded in death by three daughters, Sharon Lynn Deal. Donna Lynn Perez, Deborah Ann Garcia and an infant brother.
He is survived by six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and one sister.
A private service was held on Saturday for family.
