Ramsey, Peggy J.

RAMSEY
Surviving are her son, James H. Ramsey of California; daughter, Anita Ramsey of Henry; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
There will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation, P.O. Box 4624, Martinsville, VA 24115 or to Fork Mountain Fire and Rescue, 2805 Virgil Goode Highway, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
