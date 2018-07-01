RAMSEY SR.
John Burnice
September 5, 1925
June 30, 2018
John Burnice Ramsey Sr., 92, of Martinsville, passed away on June 30, 2018. He was born September 5, 1925 to John Wes Ramsey and Elva Mason Ramsey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Louella Bennett Ramsey; and a grandson, Lee Ramsey.
He is survived by his children, Randy Ramsey and wife Tammy, Renda Edmunds and husband Mark, John Ramsey Jr., Barbara Fielding and husband Doug. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren; and four great- grandchildren.
Mr. Ramsey was a veteran of the United States Army and was a mechanic at DuPont. He attended Bassett Church of the Brethren and Collinsville Church of the Brethren.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 5, 2018 at Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home, 109 Broad Street, Martinsville. Visitation will be held from one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home, Martinsville Virginia
