Redwine, Betty

REDWINE
Mrs. Redwine is survived by her children, Tina Child (Ronnie) of Leland, N.C., Joe Philpott (Renee) of Wrightsboro N.C., and Teri Moore of Leland, N.C. She also had three stepchildren, Glynn Redwine(Carol) of Houston, Texas, Gail Ward of Wilmington, N.C., and Randy Redwine (Valerie) of Charlotte, N.C.. She was blessed with 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Collins Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. Interment will follow at the Mary Lou Stone Cemetery located in Henry, Va.
Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com.
Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Va. is respectfully serving the Redwine family.