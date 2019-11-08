Betty Jo Hendren Reffett, age 76, of Collinsville, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Sovah Health, Martinsville.
She was born in Missouri on October 2, 1943, to the late Raymond E. and Frances Amy Prather Hendren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Reffett Sr.; a son, Richard L. "Richie" Reffett Jr., two sisters, and one brother.
She was a member of Gospel Road Baptist Church where she was the Secretary/ Treasurer. She was also a member of Martinsville Temple #23 where she was Past Chief, Grand Temple of Virginia, Past Grand Chief, Past Supreme Rep. and Present Secretary of Martinsville Temple #23 Pythian Sisters. She had been a Property and Casualty Agent for State Farm Insurance for many years before retiring.
She is survived by her daughters, Robin (Bill) Richardson and Meredith (David Griffin) Reffett; sisters, Kathy McSparren and Carol Moore; brothers, Ardell Hendren and Keith Hendren; grandchildren, Amy Swisher, Brittany Mattox, Justin Reffett, Chandler Reffett, and Ali Hylton; and great-grandchildren, Triton Martin, Landon Swisher, DeAndre Mattox, Lottie Swisher, Asher Hylton, Aurora Reffett and Audrey Hylton.
Her funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Bill Richardson officiating the service. Interment will follow at Henry Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. at the chapel of Wright Funeral Service.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.