Reid, Cordelia May 24, 2020 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cordelia Reid, 80, of Martinsville, Va., passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her residence. To plant a tree in memory of Cordelia Reid as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations Obituaries Mvb Most Popular Henry County grand jury issues 138 indictments Eden woman jailed after high-speed chase through two states Martinsville's latest coronavirus case involves a child; city cases now doubled Former sheriff's deputy, three others charged in death of Henry County woman Three rest home employees test positive for COVID-19 National Obituaries Photos: Notable Deaths in 2020 Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Promotions promotion Apply Here! Local Marketing Grant Program promotion Support Local! Buy gift cards to support your local businesses. promotion Buy Local Gift Card Directory Business Sign Up promotion We're Open! Learn about the services that restaurants and other businesses are offering.