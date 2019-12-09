Wesley Gordon Reinhold, 78, of Bassett went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Sovah Health in Martinsville. Wesley was born on July 1, 1941 in Davenport, Iowa to the late Howard Reinhold and the late Ruth Skeels Reinhold.
Wesley earned his Bachelor's of the Arts from St. Ambrose College. He served in the U.S Air Force for four years. He worked at Martin Processing, Courtaulds Performance Film for 17 years, then Static Control Components for 20 years.
Wesley is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Lynn Reinhold; son, John Reinhold (Katie Reinhold); grandchildren, Lana Reinhold and Kingston Reinhold; brother, Gary Lee Reinhold (Sandy Reinhold); sister, Marie Reinhold Fisher; niece, Patty Hansen and sisters-in-law, Pamela Rice and Joan Boyd.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 2 until 3 p.m. at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church where a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Susan Spangenberg officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Bassett.
