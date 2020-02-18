Reynolds, Hilda

Hilda Mae Turner Reynolds, 69, transitioned on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Martinsville, Va., a daughter of Viola Moyer Turner and the late John Henry Turner. In addition to her dad, she was preceded in death by one brother, Claiborne Turner.
She was a formerly employed at Fieldcrest-Canon and was a member of St. Paul Holiness Church where she served with the Willing Workers ministry.
Those left to cherish her memory include her mother of the home; two sisters, Valerie Wilson, of Axton, Va., and Cynthia Williams of Cascade, Va.; and two brothers, John A. Turner of Bassett, Va., and Alvin G. Turner of Axton, Va.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Shiloh Way of the Cross Church with Elder Christopher Hairston, officiating. Burial will follow at the Moyer Family Cemetery in Axton, Va. The family will receive friends at the church one half hour prior to the funeral and will be at the home at 2315 Martin Lane, Axton, Va. at other times.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.