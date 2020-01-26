Levita Philpott Reynolds, 87, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
She was born on November 25, 1932, to the late Benjamin Harrison Philpott and Noradell Adkins Philpott. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Ray Reynolds; sisters, Margaret Philpott Hines and Ruby Philpott Robertson; and brothers, Pug Philpott, Glen Thomas Philpott, Luther Earl Philpott, Kenneth Marlin Philpott, and Clayton Philpott.
Mrs. Reynolds worked as a homemaker and was a member of Church of Christ in Martinsville.
She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Rae Reynolds of Martinsville, Va.; sister, Patsy Philpott Tankersley of Danville, Va.; granddaughter, April Lynn Compton and husband, John Andrew Compton, of Martinsville, Va.; and great-grandson, Blake Tyler Compton.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Johnnie Robertson officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Entombment will be private.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Reynolds family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.