February 23, 1936 - Sunday, May 10, 2020 Myrtle Louise Reynolds, 84, of
Ridgeway, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Martinsville Health and Rehab. She was born in Stuart, on February 23, 1936, to the late Roy and Alice Foley Branch. She was also preceded in death by four brothers and one sister. Myrtle is survived by her loving husband of over 30 years, Larry Reynolds; a son, Chris Miller of Ridgeway; daughter, Sandra Hagler of New York; sisters, Shirlean Stoneman and Barbara Jean and several nieces, nephews and friends. Because of the current restrictions with the Covid-19 pandemic, a floating visitation will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family in Roselawn Burial Park with the Covid-19 restriction followed. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Reynolds family.