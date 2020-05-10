Pearlie Mae Harris Reynolds, 88, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born July 12, 1931 in Patrick County, Va. to the late Clyde Lee Harris and Barbara Dalton Harris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Volney Penn Reynolds; sisters, Dova Lee Shilling, Ida Dean Whitlow, and Alma Gray Stultz; and special friend, Bobby Knighton.
Pearlie had worked for E.I. Dupont for 41 years. She loved bluegrass and old time music. She started the Patrick Henry Travelers square dance group in 1976. They danced at the Mardi Gras Festival in Nice, France the World Travel Market in London, Austria, and throughout the United States including the Hee Haw Clogging Championship in Nashville, Tenn. She was inducted into the Clogging Hall of Fame in 1992. She was a past president of the Rangeley Ruritan Club.
She is survived by her son, David Reynolds (Kim); daughter, Elaine Reynolds Gordon (Mac); granddaughter, Kristie Vaughn (Bryan); grandson, Travis Keith (Tracy); and great-grandchildren, Haley and Hannah Vaughn and Taylor and Spence Keith.
Due to COVID-19, the funeral service will be private.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Reynolds family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Pearlie Reynolds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.