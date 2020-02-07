Reynolds, Rita

REYRita Benz Reynolds, 82, of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, peacefully in her son's home joining her daughter, Manuela Isabella Reynolds (Kika) of New York, N.Y., and her brother, Frank Eugene Benz of Patrick Springs, Va., in everlasting peace.
Rita was born in Mannheim, Germany on October 8, 1937, to Martin Benz and Helene Ahl Benz, both deceased.
She is survived by her children, Rogers Reynolds and daughter-in-law, Sharon, Audrey Callahan, Karen Reynolds, and Lance Reynolds and daughter-in-law, Carolyn; she was a grandmother to nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Rita came to the United States in 1960, with Samuel Rogers Reynolds and her daughter, Kika and eventually became a U.S. Citizen alongside her daughter. She built a life and grew her family in Northern Virginia, Baltimore, Md., Patrick Springs and Ridgeway, Va., and Las Vegas, Nev., before settling down in Greensboro, N.C. to spend the later part of her life closer to her children.
During her time living in Virginia, Rita worked as a substitute teacher at Hardin Reynolds Memorial and Patrick County High School in Critz, Va., and as a nurse secretary for Martinsville Memorial Hospital in Martinsville, Va., where she ultimately retired from before moving to Las Vegas with her family. After retirement, Rita went back to work as a TSA baggage screener in Las Vegas, Nev., to meet people and fill her time. It was during this time that Rita developed a passion for line dancing, which she did regularly throughout her time in Vegas. Once moving back to the east coast, Rita continued to work for TSA in Greensboro, N.C.
Rita was an incredible mother and person. Her hip blue eyeliner and smiling face made her the light of every room. Her grandchildren will always remember her sweet and cute nicknames for each of them, for teaching them the German alphabet while cooking them dinner, and for never being without her feisty little dog, Fritz. Her children will remember her for caring immeasurably for each of them, especially Karen who has been disabled for her entire adult life. Rita lived a spectacular life as a proud German-American woman and instilled in all of her children the love of food, travel, and adventure. She will be deeply missed and will live on through all of the many lives she touched.
A private service will be held at Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church where she was an active member of the congregation. Please make donations to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.
