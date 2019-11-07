Rhodes, Belva Wilson

Belva Wilson Rhodes, 80, of 30 Elizabeth Drive in Ridgeway, Va., passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at her home.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel in Eden, N.C. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from1 until 2 p.m. at Fair Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Ridgeway, Va.
Mrs. Rhodes was born June 14, 1939, in Freer, Texas, to the late Albert Gritta and Frankie Briscoe Gritta. She enjoyed attending church and was a member of Piedmont Baptist Church in Reidsville. Belva loved listening to christian music and is now, at Home, resting with her Savior, Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Milton Rhodes, of the home; son, Jim Wilson, of Ridgeway, Va.; brother, Steve Gritta of Victoria, Texas; and sister, Sheila Gritta of Victoria, Texas.
