Richardson, Delno

Lane retired from Bassett Superior Lines and always had a "Bassett" story to tell.
He is survived by his daughters, Sharon Quinn (Noah Jr.), Deborah Holden, and Pam Dudley; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren; and sister, Dollie Geneva "Jo" LeMond. He is also survived by other family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, with visitation Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. both at Maple Grove United Methodist Church, Ferrum.
Arrangements by Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com.
