Richardson, Delno

RICHARDSON
Delno Lane
 "Poppy"
April 4, 1930
March 2, 2020

Delno Lane Richardson "Poppy", age 89, of Ferrum, went to his Heavenly Home on Monday, March 2, 2020.
Lane retired from Bassett Superior Lines and always had a "Bassett" story to tell.
He is survived by his daughters, Sharon Quinn (Noah Jr.), Deborah Holden, and Pam Dudley; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren; and sister, Dollie Geneva "Jo" LeMond. He is also survived by other family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, with visitation Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. both at Maple Grove United Methodist Church, Ferrum.
Arrangements by Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com.

Service information

Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Maple Grove United Methoddist Church
Henry Road
Ferrum, VA 24088
Mar 5
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
2:00PM
Maple Grove United Methoddist Church
Henry Road
Ferrum, VA 24088
