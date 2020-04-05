Richardson, Nancy

Nancy Anne Richardson died on Monday, March 16, 2020, at her home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, of natural causes. She was 82. Born on July 7, 1937, in Washington, D.C., to Wilbur and Mildred Clarridge, she was raised in Washington.
Nancy worked as a waitress and as a clerical assistant at the International Association of Aerospace Workers. She married William Richardson and they moved to Martinsville, Virginia, in the late 1970s. Nancy worked for Kmart and Hallmark before she retired and cared for her husband until his death in 1998.
Nancy and Bill were NASCAR fans and watched races at the speedway in Martinsville. She loved bingo and volunteered at the Fontaine Ruritan Club. In 2014, she moved to Myrtle Beach, where she enjoyed eating crabcakes prepared by her brother and found joy in beating him at rummy.
Nancy is survived by her brother, Michael Clarridge, and her nephew, Emerson Clarridge.
A memorial service is planned. The details have not been determined. Memorial contributions should be sent to Crescent Hospice, 1318 Third Ave., Conway, SC, 29526. Nancy will be missed so very much.
