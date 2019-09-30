RIDDLE
Dennis Junior
October 2, 1928
September 25, 2019
Dennis Junior Riddle, 90, of St. Charles, formerly of Hewlett, New York, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva.
He was born October 2, 1928 in Martinsville, Virginia, to Joseph Henry and Nannie Lee (Eanes) Riddle.
Mr. Riddle proudly served in the United States Army during Korea.
Mr. Riddle is survived by two children, Jennifer Lee Riddle and Judith Lee (Richard) Rush; two grandchildren, Samuel Thomas Rush and Natalee Marie Rush.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene June (Dinio) Riddle; his parents; and six sisters; and five brothers.
Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Yurs Funeral Home, 1771 West State Street, (Rt. 38), Geneva. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post.
For online condolences, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com.