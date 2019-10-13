Hirschel Hix Halsey Jr. "Red", 84, of Bassett, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at his home.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Patrick Springs, where the funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Rick Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to Pleasant View Baptist Church, 4432 Pleasant View Dr., Patrick Springs, VA 24113 or Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 730 East Church St., Suite 13, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Halsey family.