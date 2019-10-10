Rivers, Colleen D.

RIVERS
Colleen is survived by her sons, Frank E. Rivers of Martinsville, Ronald Rivers (Deborah) of Martinsville, and Cecil Rivers (Cindy) of Martinsville; daughters, Julia Lafave (Walter) of Altona, N.Y., Wanda Rivers of Bassett, Vanessa Kendrick (Robert) of Reidsville, N.C., and Linda Kanipe (Ray) of Martinsville; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, four great great-grandchildren; brother, Woodrow; a special friend, Barbara Rea, and her church family.
The family will receive friends Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Community Baptist Church where the funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jerry Payne and the Rev. Carson William officiating. Burial will follow at the Blackberry Church Cemetery in Bassett.
Burial will follow at the Blackberry Church Cemetery in Bassett.