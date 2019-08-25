ROARK
Jessie Clyde
March 21, 1932
August 24, 2019
Jessie Clyde Roark, 87, of Martinsville, Va., went to his heavenly home, Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born in Patrick County, March 21, 1932 to Clyde and Hadie Hutchens Roark.
Shirley Mabe Roark, his high school sweetheart and wife of 65 years, is left to cherish his memory. Also surviving are twin daughters, Stacie R. Monday (Clarence) of Surfside Beach, S.C.; Tracie R. Matthews (Mark) of Wake Forest, N.C. and Shirley Karen Roark of Florida; grandsons, Chad Jessie Monday, Dylan Mark and Brandon Joseph Matthews; sister, Ruth R. Handy and a special sister-in-law, Shirley D. Roark.
A memorial service will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 7 p.m. at McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
