Stephen Randall "Steve" Roberson, 55, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was born November 1, 1964 to Lynwood Doyle Roberson and Zora Goode Roberson of Martinsville. His parents preceded him in death.
Steve graduated from Martinsville High School in 1983. He worked as a Hearing Care Provider for many years at Miracle Ear. He was a sports enthusiast and an avid North Carolina fan.
He is survived by an older brother, Mark L. Roberson and nieces, Molly and Lindsay Roberson.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 5 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
