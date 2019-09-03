ROBERTS
Ester Wall
January 31, 1937
August 31, 2019
Ester Wall Roberts, 82, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on August 31, 2019. Mrs. Roberts was born on January 31, 1937 in Bassett, Virginia. She was a daughter of the late Lemie Wright and Mary Helms Wall Wright.
She was employed by Bassett Walker for twenty years and also employed at Magna Vista High School, in the Cafeteria. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and many hobbies. She enjoyed camping, square dancing, cruises and bus tours. She also received a certificate of appreciation from the United States Air Force for unselfishness, faithful and devoted to the service which made it possible for her husband's contribution to the nation.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Albert Roosevelt Wall.
Mrs. Roberts is survived by her husband, Lewis Edward Roberts of the residence; one daughter, Karen Roberts Conner (Donnie) of Collinsville, Virginia; one son, Paul Lewis Roberts (Patches) of Low Gap, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Ashley Bandy Thompson (Tony), Darrell Conner (Allison); four great-grandchildren, Logan Thompson, Briana Conner, Nathan Conner and James Conner.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Collins Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Doug Ramsey and Pastor Randy Aldridge officiating.
Interment will follow in Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Virginia 24055. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the charity of choice, Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A L Philpott Hwy, Ridgeway, Virginia 24148 or Carilion Clinic Hospice, 1615 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24016.
Online condolences may be made at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com.