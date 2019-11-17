Elmer Archer Robertson, 85, of 146 Mica Road, Ridgeway, died on November 14, 2019, at his residence. He was born on November 11, 1934, to the late Luther Robertson Sr. and Bertha Dillion Robertson.
He was retired from Sales Knitting Co. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, an infant daughter, Lisa Gail Robertson and Rebecca Robertson; one brother, Hughes Robertson; and a sister, Shirley Ramsey Campbell.
Surviving are his wife, Margaret Louise Sink Robertson; daughter, Brenda Sands; two brothers, Luther Robertson Jr. and James Robertson, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, in the Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, in the Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home with the Rev. Eddie Hawks officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Burial Park.
Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park is entrusted with these arrangements.