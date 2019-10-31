James Aubrey Robertson, 92, of Ridgeway, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at UNC Rockingham Hospital. He was born November 25, 1926, in Union Hall, Virginia to the late Willie and Annie Allman Robertson. Mr. Robertson was a hard worker and loved his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Smith Robertson; five sisters; and four brothers.
Mr. Robertson is survived by daughters, Patsy Jamison (George), Donna Jarrett (Gary), and Cindy Shively (Jack); sons, James "Whitey" Robertson Jr., Bobby Dale Robertson, Michael Lynn Robertson (Loretta), David Wayne Robertson; sister, Dorothy Forbes; 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Mr. Robertson's graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Boones Chapel of the Brethren Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Gallimore officiating the service. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service in the chapel of Wright Funeral Service.
