Myrtle Smith Robertson, 89, of Ridgeway, Va., departed this life Friday, October 25, 2019. She was born on October 18, 1930 to the late John Smith and Callie Hastings. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Burton Smith and an infant brother and sister.
She is survived by husband, James Robertson; daughters, Patsy Jamison (George), Donna Jarrett (Gary) and Cindy Shively (Jack); sons, James "Whitey" Robertson Jr, Bobby Dale Robertson, Michael Lynn Robertson (Loretta) David Wayne Robertson; sisters, Ruby Matherly and Emma Jean Grogan; brothers, Cecil Smith and Carroll "Smitty" Smith; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Mrs. Robertson's graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Boones Chapel of the Brethren Church Cemetery with Rev Mike Gallimore officiating the service. The family will receive friends from noon until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service in the chapel of Wright Funeral Service. In Lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to Hospice Home of Rockingham, 2150 N.C. Highway 65 Reidsville, N.C. 27320.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.