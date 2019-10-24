Robertson, Nadine

MAYODAN, N.C.
Nadine Brown Robertson, 67, of Mayodan, N.C., passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Annie Penn Hospital after a complicated illness.
A private graveside service will be held at Graham Memorial Park on Friday.
Nadine was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dickie" Robertson. She was the daughter of the late Artie Bell Nance Brown and William (Bill) Brown.
Surviving are her sisters, Crystal Barker of Stoneville, N.C., Linda (Don) Blankenship of Martinsville, Va., and Priscilla (Jeff) Martin of Sandy ridge, N.C.; nieces, Angie (John) Pendleton of Sandy Ridge, N.C., and Amanda (Eric) McBride of Chatham Va.; nephew, Donnie (Christie) Blankenship of Chatham, Va.; great-nephews, Clinton and Austin Blankenship, of Chatham, Va.; and great-niece and great-nephew Haylee Piper and Jaxon McBride, of Chatham Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375.
Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
