Talmadge Eugene Robertson, 76, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. He was born on August 30, 1943 in Martinsville, to Mildred Carter Robertson and the late Posey Lester Robertson.
In addition to his mother, Talmadge is survived by his wife, Mary Hodges Robertson; son, Jeff Robertson (Wendy); brother, Danny Robertson (Barbara); grandchild, Talen Lee Robertson; and numerous cousins.
All services will be at a later date.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
