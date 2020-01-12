Cynthia Beard Robinson, age 66, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at her residence. She was born on December 17, 1953 in Roanoke to the late Harry and Mabel Bull Beard. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Charlie Beard.
She was of the Christian faith and had been disabled many years.
She is survived by her husband, Peter Robinson of the home; a son, Paul Potter; a brother, David Beard; and two grandchildren, Atia Potter and Alea Potter.
Her funeral service was held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Wright Funeral Service. Interment followed at Roselawn Burial Park.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory served the family.