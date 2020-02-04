Ailene Ingram Rodgers, 87, of Collinsville, died on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Sovah Health-Martinsville. She was born in Bassett on February 29, 1932 to the late Jerry Thomas "J.T." Ingram and the late Berta Bell Arnold Ingram. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, James Ingram and Curtis Ingram.
She was a faithful member of the Valley Drive Baptist Church and retired from Stanley Furniture having worked 38 years.
She is survived by three daughters, Cindy Craig (Keith), Teresa Hundley (Benny) and Cathy Martin (Mike); six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Carlene Oakes.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. The funeral will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Bobby Rakes officiating. Burial will follow in the Old Center Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
