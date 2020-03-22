Rorrer, Donnie Ray

Mr. Donnie Ray Rorrer, age 74, of Collinsville, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Stanleytown Health and Rehab. He was born in Patrick County on January 19, 1946, to the late Coy Allen Rorrer and Maude Belcher Rorrer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Christine James Rorrer; and three brothers, Allen Rorrer, Melvin Rorrer, and Marvin Rorrer.
Donnie enjoyed participating in the Rorrer family apple butter making and had been employed with Hanes Brand for 47 years.
Surviving are four sisters and brothers-in-law, Delcie Belcher of Stuart, Evadale and Hubert Lyon of Woolwine, Hollis Fain of Patrick Springs, Linda and Herman Fain of Patrick Springs; one brother, Bernice Rorrer of Bassett; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Conner's View Primitive Baptist Church c/o Barry Fain, 459 Woodland Dr, Stuart, VA 24171. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
